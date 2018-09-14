Longford public urged to be on guard for burglary getaway car involved in string of break-ins

Gardaí are this afternoon advising members of the public to keep their eyes peeled to a silver Audi which is understood to have been involved in a series of house break-ins close to Longford.

The vehicle, carrying the partial registration number 06-G-123**, was spotted leaving the scene of burglaries in neighbouring counties and areas close to Longford, gardaí say.

Investigators are hoping the car's distinctive features which include two exhausts on both its left and rear bumper will strike a chord with people who may come across its path.

Anyone who observes the car is asked to contact Longford Garda Station at (043) 3350570.