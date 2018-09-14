Motorist airlifted to hospital after five vehicle crash outside Granard

Aisling Kiernan

Reporter:

Aisling Kiernan

Email:

aisling.kiernan@longfordleader.ie

Car crash in Granard

Gardaí in Granard have confirmed that an accident involving five vehicles on the Cavan Road outside the town took place this afternoon.

One person has been airlifted to hospital while a number of others have sustained non-life threatening injuries.  

The N55 is currently closed at the Cavan/Longford county bounds, just north of Granard, as emergency services deal with the collision.

Motorists are being advised to use alternative routes.

The road will remain closed as a forensic examination gets underway.

A garda investigation has also been launched.  

