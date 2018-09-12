Longford Weather Alert: Remnants of Hurricane Helene could impact Ireland next week according to Midland Weather Channel

The Midland Weather Channel has been closely monitoring the path of Hurricane Helene and has advised that the remnants of the hurricane could impact Ireland on Monday and Tuesday of next week.

Cathal Nolan of the Midland Weather Channel has been analysing the latest charts over the past number of days and said it looks increasingly likely that next week will become much more stormy across the country, with some potentially severe gales in western and northwestern areas of the country.

"While it’s far too early to give any exact details it does look as though conditions will be very unsettled for the annual national ploughing championships in Screggan, Tullamore, Co.Offaly, with some strong winds and heavy rainfall likely during the course of the three-day event," he said in a post earlier today.

In the early parts of next week, however, there are indications that weather will become even more unsettled with the possibility of stormy spells on Monday and Tuesday.

"Over the past number of days I have been monitoring the projected path of hurricane Helene, with the latest guidance from the available weather models indicating that the remnants of hurricane Helene will impact Ireland sometime between next Monday and Tuesday," said Mr Nolan.

"It’s important to stress that by then Helene will have been downgraded to a post-tropical depression, having lost its hurricane status crossing much cooler waters in the Mid-Atlantic. However, projected wind speeds across southern and eastern areas of country could still well see gusts between of 110-130 kph.

"Heavy rain may be an additional threat depending upon the location, track and intensity of Helene."

This is a developing situation, according to Mr Nolan, and one which requires careful monitoring over the coming days.

"At present, it doesn't look as though Helene will be as powerful as hurricane Ophelia, however all precautions will be taken when monitoring this storm."

Mr Nolan also dispelled any fears that Hurricane Florence would affect Ireland this week.

"A lot has been said over the past week or two in relation to the potential track of hurricane Florence, and the potential that it may follow a similar track to that of Ophelia last October," he said.

"However, as stated a while back and reiterated now, Florence will have very little, if any, direct impacts on Ireland over the coming week as its trajectory is aimed squarely at the US east coast, specifically between North and South Carolina."

Thus far, Met Éireann has issued no warnings regarding stormy weather. Predictions from the national forecaster state that weather will be "changeable" next week.

"The latest guidance suggests weather conditions will remain changeable into the early days of next week with a southwesterly air-flow expected to cover Ireland feeding in spells of rain at times. Temperatures look set to be a few degrees above the September average," said Met Éireann.

Today, Wednesday, will be mainly bright, though there is a chance of a light passing chower. There will be top temperatures of 15 to 17 degrees in moderate west or southwest breezes.

Tonight looks set to remain dry with clear spells and variable amounts of cloud, with minimum temperatures of 6 to 9 degrees in light or moderate west or southwest winds.

Tomorrow, Thursday, will see good sunshine in many places in the morning but heavy showers will gradually extend southwards through the day. Highest temperatures of 14 to 18 degrees in moderate, fresh west or southwest breezes, with more persistant rain developing early on Thursday night and gradually extending across the country later.

Rain looks set to be fairly widespread across the country at first on Friday but will eventually clear eastwards into the Irish Sea to leave a mix of bright spells and scattered showers. Maximum temperatures of 13 to 18 degrees, coolest across north Ulster. Fresh southwest winds, veering westerly and moderating later.