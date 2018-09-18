Down Memory Lane in Longford: Flaherty and Butler at odds over former Longford Town Council's record

Town Councillor Tony Flaherty has described his Fianna Fail colleague Co Councillor Seamus Butler as “cowardly” and reproached him as being “out of order” for repeated criticisms of the Town Council throughout recent months.

Cllr Flaherty argued that if Mr Butler was really that interested in the Town Council, he could have left his name on the Town ballot paper in last year's local elections, after Mr Butler was selected as a candidate by Fianna Fail in both the town and county polls.

“It is cowardly to criticise when he wouldn't even leave his name on the ballot paper last year”, Cllr Flaherty added.

However Cllr Butler responded to the outburst and also hit back at Cllr Flaherty's defending of the Town Council record.

“Does he think that Longford Town Council are somehow above criticism ? You're not allowed criticism when they're here or when they're away, apparently.

"Meanwhile, the Lady Mayor criticises the Tanaiste and any minister she likes. They seem to be able to give it, but not take it”, charged Cllr Butler.

“I am a resident of Longford town, and first and foremost that entitles me to criticise them. It is Longford Town Council not the Vatican Council. What do they think they are, the untouchables?” Mr Butler concluded.