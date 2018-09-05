Race for Áras switches focus to Longford County Council

It’s unclear when Longford County Council will hear from presidential hopefuls looking to become the next Irish head of State.

A number of would be candidates made pitches to Leitrim County Council on Monday with former Dragons Den investor Sean Gallagher being among them.

There, Mr Gallagher told Leitrim County Council that what happened on 11 October 2011 in the RTÉ Frontline studios changed the outcome of the presidential election.

"People saw me as someone I am not" he said, in reference to when a false tweet from a fake account was put to him by Pat Kenny.

The Cavan businessman has also lodged motions with Longford and Roscommon County Councils ahead of their Summer recess return.

However, in a statement to the Leader on Monday the Council said no date had been set as to when prospective candidates would come before its 18 elected members.

Fellow Dragons Den businessman Gavin Duffy was the first to edge closer to sealing a nomination when it was announced Meath County Council had given their backing to his candidacy.

Mr Duffy saw off the challenge of his fellow Dragon when it emerged 17 councillors had voted in his favour, compared to seven for Mr Gallagher and two for Joan Freeman.

The outcome of the Leitrim vote is expected to be made known next week after the local authority said it would hold a special meeting before confirming its decision.

Businessman Peter Casey, as well as performer and Donald Trump supporter Sarah Louise Mulligan were also at Leitrim County Council to make presentations to councillors.

Presidential nominees need to secure the endorsement of four local authorities or the approval of 20 Oireachtas members.