Man detained after alleged stabbing incident in Longford town
Suspected weapon has since been recovered by gardaí
Gardaí have launched an investigation following an alleged stabbing incident in Longford town yesterday afternoon.
A man is this morning being quizzed by detectives following an alleged stabbing incident yesterday afternoon which left another man in hospital.
The alleged 41-year-old victim was brought to Mullingar's Midland Regional Hospital for treatment to a suspected stab wound after an incident at an undisclosed location in Longford town.
His injuries have been described as non life threatening.
A 50-year-old man was later arrested and brought to Longford Garda Station, where he is still being questioned by investigating officers this morning.
The Leader also understands a suspected weapon used in the incident was later recovered.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on