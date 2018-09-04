Man detained after alleged stabbing incident in Longford town

A man is this morning being quizzed by detectives following an alleged stabbing incident yesterday afternoon which left another man in hospital.

The alleged 41-year-old victim was brought to Mullingar's Midland Regional Hospital for treatment to a suspected stab wound after an incident at an undisclosed location in Longford town.

His injuries have been described as non life threatening.

A 50-year-old man was later arrested and brought to Longford Garda Station, where he is still being questioned by investigating officers this morning.

The Leader also understands a suspected weapon used in the incident was later recovered.