Lanesboro students of '68 get set to reel in the years

They say time flies by and when I look back, the past 50 years has certainly flown.

On this Saturday, September 1, 2018 we will gather to mark and celebrate the occasion of our first day of our secondary school education on September 1, 1968, at what was then known as Lanesboro Vocational School, now Lanesboro Community College.

Back then we had two classes of boys and one class of girls numbering about seventy in total and as this marks a milestone in our lives I think it’s right that we should come together and celebrate it.

We are gathering at our old Alma Mater at 2.30pm this Saturday, for chats, some food and traditional Irish music. We also plan a tour of the School as it is today and we will certainly see major changes that have transformed the School over the decades since we ran riot through it back then.

Sadly not all have survived the journey and we will remember fourteen of our classmates who have passed away, also remembering teachers, staff and our bus drivers.

If memory serves me right, 1968 was the first year of the free bus service introduced by the Government, so it was a time when second level education opened up to many living a distance from the school.

1968 was also the year that the Second level school in Ballyleague closed and amalgamated with the Vocational School, seeing the numbers at the School growing rapidly.

Today, Lanesboro Community College is seen as one of the leading Schools in the area and this is just reward not only for the present staff but also for those who have gone before them and gave a large part of their working lives to the education and development of so many in the region.

We certainly hope as many as possible will gather on the day and renew friendships of a lifetime ago and with technology and communications now within the fingertips of everyone we hope contact will continue into the future.

We have made every effort to make contact with all classmates but it has been difficult as some roll books are missing and families have moved away or out of the country, so please feel free to spread the word and get as many as possible there on the day.

This reunion is something I have been thinking about for some time and I was delighted when the Principal and staff of the School fully backed the plan and indeed without the help of classmates Seamus Trimble, Malachy Murphy and Willie Dennigan tracing all involved would have been very difficult indeed, so I am very grateful to them for coming on board and for their hard work to bring this to fruition.

Here’s hoping to see all of our classmates on Saturday at 2.30pm.

