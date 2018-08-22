Joy unbridled as 574 Leaving Certificate students in Longford receive exam results

Emotions were running high across the county last Wednesday as 574 Leaving Certificate students from nine Longford schools received their exam results.

Meánscoil Mhuire

In Meánscoil Mhuire Longford, Jade Gill, who hopes to study Psychology in Limerick told the Leader, “I’m delighted. I didn’t expect (such good results), so I’m really happy.”

ALSO READ: Almost 600 students receive Leaving Cert results in Longford today

Students in Meánscoil Mhuire were very successful, with 38% of students attaining over 400 points, 27% receiving over 450 points, 15% receiving over 500 points and one student reaching over 600 points.

Alison Reid said, “I’m as happy as I can be, I think I got what I need to get my course.”

Alison plans on studying microbiology in Athlone Institute of Technology.

Shona Rowley is hoping to pursue a career in Primary School teaching following her good results.

“I’m very happy and very shocked,” she said.

“I want to do Primary School teaching. The points were high enough that I thought I wouldn’t be able to get them but I’m within the range so I’m delighted.”

Meanwhile, Wiktoria Wojcik said: “I am happy. I got my first choice I think. I want to do Nursing. I think I’m going back to Poland or NUIG.”

Principal Aoife Mulrennan wished the students well in their future endeavours, while Vice-Principal Mairead Lyons said, “They’re a great bunch of girls with bright futures.”

St Mel's College

Meanwhile, in St Mel’s College, many students and teachers alike were just as pleased with the results.

“The lads are very happy, and they look as if they’re getting what they wanted, the majority of them,” said Principal Declan Rowley.

“We’re very happy that the lads have achieved what they set out to achieve.”

Career Guidance teacher, Hazel Concar was on hand to help the boys decipher their results on the day and was thrilled to see so many happy students.

“Overall, the boys seem to be very happy,” she said.

“They did very well and they worked hard during the year, so they deserve the success that they got.”

Three students received over 550 points this year in St Mel's, with many more achieving over 400.

One student, Daniel Dowd, said “I’m very happy, I’ll probably do a PLC this year and hopefully get to Athlone IT next year.”

Agimed Bilal also spoke to the Longford Leader last week: “I’m grand with the results and I want to go to Dublin and do a Business PLC.”

Ardscoil Phádraig

Elsewhere, in Ardscoil Phádraig, there were great celebrations as the class of 2018 collected their results.

“The number of students achieving the highest grades in higher level papers continues to rise year after year in the Granard school,” said Principal Garrett Buckley.

“This is a reflection of the work ethic of both students and teachers as well as the additional supports which the school has provided over the last few years.

“The results will enable students to fulfil their ambitions of progressing their education in the areas of Science and PE Teaching, Construction Teaching and Psychiatric Nursing as well as courses in the fields of Science and Engineering, to name but a few.

“Many of our students are also using their very good results to undertake apprenticeships in various trades.”

Mr Buckley also acknowledged the continued support of parents, saying he was delighted that the excellent results once again provided confirmation that hardworking students in Ardscoil Phádraig can achieve the points necessary to gain entry to college courses in any discipline that they choose.

Cnoc Mhuire Granard

Students at Cnoc Mhuire, Granard, were also very happy with their exceptional results on Wednesday last.

Many were very nervous before opening their white envelopes but were soon relieved to have done better than expected.

Principal Pauline McBrien was delighted with the high standard and commended students, staff and their parents for their commitment and hard work over the past year.

Seven students received over 500 points which is a culmination of a lot of hard work.

PJ Masterson, Abbeylara along with Granard native, Ruth Donohoe, achieved exceptional results.

Deputy principal Sandra Durkan congratulated all of Cnoc Mhuire's students on their excellent results, remarking that many of them have sourced accommodation already as they are confident that they will be offered their CAO choices.

Most importantly, students were thankful that the long wait is finally over and that they can move forward to the next stage of their lives.

Staff and management at Cnoc Mhuire wish all of their students the very best in the near future.

Lanesboro Community College

And the success continued in Lanesboro Community College last Wednesday morning as the anxious wait for its 32 Leaving Cert students finally came to an end.

The nerves and tension quickly dissipated and was replaced with joy and excitement as students celebrated their wonderful results.

With almost half (47%) of students achieving over 400 points, Principal Bernice Martin was overjoyed for the students, their families and teachers.

“This year’s students have continued a tradition of excellent results in Lanesboro Community College and we are thrilled for them.”

And, with a high number sitting Higher Level Maths, Ms Martin was delighted that all received their bonus points. In addition, students achieved H1s in a number of subjects.

Lanesboro Community College continues to go from strength to strength and the school looks forward to officially opening a new science building early in the school year.

The fully equipped modern science lab is a great addition to the science department and will provide the opportunity for students to continue to excel in STEM subjects.

Overall, results were fantastic in County Longford, with CAO offers going out to students early on Monday morning.

For more Leaving Cert coverage, see www.longfordleader.ie.