Almost 600 students receive Leaving Cert results in Longford today

A total of 574 students, 284 female and 290 male, will receive their Leaving Cert results in Longford today (Wednesday).

While most will return to their local schools to receive the results in person, an online facility will also be available from noon.

Nationally, almost 57,150 candidates will receive results this morning and a breakdown of the data shows 7,490 students were awarded at least one H1 - a mark of between 90pc and 100pc - while six will be celebrating eight H1s.

A new grading system with eight, rather than fourteen, score bands came into effect in 2017. Whereas before students were graded using a numbered ‘ABC’ system, going forward Leaving Cert exams will be graded on a 1-8 scale.

The old familiar grading system – A1, B2, C3 – is replaced with grades from H1 to H8 (for higher-level subjects) and from O1 to O8 (for ordinary level subjects).

This year sees the first examination in the Leaving Certificate subject Politics and Society, with 867 candidates in 41 schools receiving their results this morning.

A helpline facility will be operating from August 15 to provide information and advice to students and parents at results time.

The helpline, which will be operated by the National Parents’ Council, is available on 1800 265 165.

The viewing of scripts will take place in schools on Friday August 31 and Saturday September 1.

To appeal a result, Leaving Certificate candidates should use the Online Appeal Application Service on www.examinations.ie.

This service, which allows candidates access to making and paying for an appeal, will be available from 12 midday on Monday August 20 until 5pm on Monday September 3.

