Exam Helpline to support more than 60,000 Leaving Certificate students

Exam Helpline 2018 opens Wednesday 15th August to support more than 60,000 Leaving Certificate students

As thousands of students around Ireland are set to make sense of Leaving Cert results this Wednesday, August 15, the IGC has launched the NPCpp Leaving Cert Helpline 2018.

Hosted by the National Parents’ Council Post Primary (NPCpp), the Helpline will open on Wednesday, to offer advice, information and support to Leaving Certificate students receiving their exam results.

The 1800 265 165 Freephone Helpline opens from 10 am on results day to take calls from students, parents and teachers seeking advice and information on what choices are available to students, and is available until Wednesday, August 22.

A total of 904 pupils sat the Leaving Cert exams in Laois this year - up from 875 in 2017 while 39 students took the Leaving Cert Applied exams. A total of 55,255 students sat the Leaving Cert in Ireland this year and 2,744 Leaving Cert Applied.

The Helpline is sponsored by the NPCpp, The Irish Independent and the Department of Education and Skills, it is supported by the IGC and the GAA.

It is staffed by members of the Institute of Guidance Counsellors who are fully qualified experts in the field of guidance counselling. A representative of the grant-awarding body, SUSI, will also be on hand to answer queries.

Every year the NPCpp Helpline deals with thousands of calls and helps students to make informed decisions.

Those seeking advice, information or reassurance can contact the Helpline on 1800 265 165 and speak to experienced, professionally-trained guidance counsellors.

All queries on third level courses, such as the points system, rechecks, repeats, CAO procedures, apprenticeships and further training options will be dealt with in a professional and confidential manner.

