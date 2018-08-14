Longford Leaving Cert students should take time to consider all options

Students receiving their Leaving Certificate results tomorrow should take time to consider all options before them, says ASTI President Brenda Lynch.

"I wish to congratulate all our Leaving Cert students for their hard work over the past five or six years as second level students. This is a wonderful achievement and an important milestone for you all. Well done and best of luck with whatever route you choose to follow," said Ms Lynch.

The ASTI President said the Leaving Certificate gives students a transparent, objective and fair statement of their efforts at the end of their second-level education and is highly valued by students, parents and teachers. "Our independently-assessed Leaving Certificate has high credibility both in Ireland and internationally. For young people it represents a passport to a wide range of opportunities in further education, training, work and much more."

“It is important to keep things in perspective over the coming days,” said Breda Lynch. “Whatever set of results you hold in your hands tomorrow, you have options. There are many ways for you to pursue your interests. Keep calm, talk to others, and seek advice if necessary so that you can make a considered choice”.

Ms Lynch paid tribute to the teachers who worked so diligently with their students over the past number of years: “This is a day for students, their parents and their teachers to be proud.”

Finally Ms Lynch said Leaving Cert students celebrating their results should do so safely. “Stay with your friends, look after each other, and keep your parents in the loop so they know you are safe” said the ASTI President.