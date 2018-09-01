Training for Tour Guides at Granard Visitor Centre next week

Granard Motte Community Enterprise has completed the first phase of the visitor centre and hope to open it to the public in the next few weeks.

This is a top class indoor interpretive centre and what will make the experience memorable is the people visitors meet.

With this in mind, it is hoped to draw up a list of people who would like to act as tour guides in the centre.

On Tuesday next, September 4, Failte Ireland has agreed to provide training to anyone who would like to try their hand at being a tour guide. You don’t need any qualifications.

Just a willingness to help out and an interest in your area. No age limits. The training will take place in the visitor centre, so if you would like to attend the training, please contact Padraig McNamara at 087 2358121 or Paul Flood at 087 6537126 or leave your name in at the centre.

