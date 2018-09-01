Taking in Longford's history and culture at a glance

With National Heritage Week coming to a close soon, we can say for certain that there have been many fun, wide-ranging events in our community that incorporated Longford’s rich heritage.

One such event was Irish Cobs & the Traveller Way in Lisanurlan on Thursday, featuring some of Ireland’s best Cobs in a variety of colours descending from native bloodlines. Replicas of Barrel Top Wagons and antique wagon wheels were on display, as well an exhibition of the Traveller way of life.

The exhibition included stories about the Traveller community today along with stories from ‘days of old’, including a booklet from the Longford Traveller Movement about post-primary education, a photographic exhibition of Gypsy Vanner Wagons and books detailing accounts from Travellers throughout the generations.

There was a great atmosphere of learning and pride as all in attendance were eager to learn more about the growth and various lifestyles of those in the Traveller community, a part of our history which is often disregarded.

Many were also delighted to see the beautiful Irish Cobs that Devine Equestrian was proud to show off.

Irish Cobs & the Traveller Way is only a small part of what Longford had to offer during National Heritage Week. Other events included an exhibition on World War 1 at the Longford Library and many environmental workshops and exhibits at Corlea Trackway.

