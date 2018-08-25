Lisryan village gets a facelift

In the last year, the village of Lisryan in North County Longford has gone through a significant ‘facelift’.

Following an application made in April 2017, the Lisryan and District Development Committee was fortunate to receive funding from the Town and Rural Village Programme to develop the ‘field’ in the heart of the community.

The plan for a development had been agreed following a public meeting and this was all dependent on getting the grant.

The dream was now real and the committee set about getting all the finer details together.

The contract was awarded and we were ready to go, until it snowed and snowed and snowed.

After the heatwave we have experienced in the last month or so, one could be forgiven for forgetting that last March and the hardship it caused.

Due to adverse weather conditions, works were delayed but, once it did start, there was no stopping the successful contractor, MFG Construction Ltd.

The team and sub-contractors have worked tirelessly to develop the site to the specifications as agreed by the community.

The community of Lisryan and surrounding areas will very shortly benefit from a safe and secured park, which has a 290 mtr walking/running track, a multi-purpose pitch, playground equipment for the younger ones, (or just young at heart) picnic benches and seats.

The lights are in and we are nearly ready to open the gates to all.

There are some lovely trees planted and final landscaping will be included in phase 2. Phase 2 will see us add to the playground equipment and include more landscaping features to further enhance the development.

In June this year, following an application made under the Community Involvement Scheme, the committee secured funding to extend the existing footpath from the village on the Edgeworthstown Road.

This will be of huge benefit to the residents but most particularly it will allow our wheelchair bound resident and committee member to enter the village in a safe manner and allow him to access the park.

So the ‘field’ is nearly complete and what to name the new facility was the next question.

A suggestion box was advertised on the Lisryan and District Development/Tidy Village Facebook page and was available for all in the Crossroads Inn shop and pub.

The clear winner from this was announced following a committee meeting on July 5.

The field will be known as ‘Lisryan Community Park’ for generations to come.

To the committee’s delight, we received word on Friday July 6 that we secured the additional funding for phase 2 of the development from the Clár Funding programme.

This is a great testament to the dedication and commitment of the committee who give their time very generously on a voluntary basis.

As chairperson, I would like to take this opportunity to thank them all, they are truly a great bunch of hard working individuals who are dedicated to the village’s needs.

While we are successful in receiving funding, it has to be appreciated that we are also required to ‘match fund’ the monies received.

This is why the Lisryan and District Development Committee work so hard fundraising to ensure that the community has the required funds to develop and maintain the village.

The committee would like to take this opportunity to give a huge thank you to all those who continuously contribute to our fundraising events, which to date have all been a great success.

The continued support by all in the community and indeed neighbouring communities also is vital to the progress of this and other projects.