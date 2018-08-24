More cannabis success for Longford gardaí as man is charged

A man has been arrested and charged after a large quantity of cannabis herb was recovered from a house in Edgeworthstown last Wednesday afternoon (August 15).

In a joint operation with customs officers, gardaí carried out a search of a premises at around 3pm.

It's understood the cannabis herb, which was recovered, has a street value of €5,000.

A man in his 30s was arrested at the scene and detained for questioning before later being charged and subsequently released.

He is due to appear at a court sitting at a later date.

The recovered drugs have been sent away for analysis, a garda spokesman said this afternoon.

The events of last Wednesday come hot on the heels of recent revelations which showed gardaí are continuing to ramp up the pressure on gangs believed to be involved in the cultivation, sale and distribution of cannabis.

As revealed in last week's Leader, no fewer than 15 targeted operations have been carried out by detectives locally.

The relatively high number of targeted operations levelled against well established criminal enterprises is something senior garda management have been keen to continue on in recent times.

Only eight weeks ago, 60 gardaí and members of the Armed Support Unit arrested nine people following an 18 month surveillance led operation that concentrated on “high value targets” involved in the supply and distribution of drugs in the Longford town area.

Eight of those nine individuals later appeared and were charged at a special District Court sitting on misuse of drugs charges.

The Garda operation, which was conducted by two undercover gardaí, included around 50 transactions with the estimated value of drugs seized at between €1,500 and €2,000.

Three more people appeared at a subsequent court sitting just before the summer recess and are due back before Judge Seamus Hughes on September 25 next.

That followed a further breakthrough back in January when two Lithuanian men were charged in connection with the discovery of ‘professionally’ modified €360,000 cannabis growhouse in Abbeylara.

