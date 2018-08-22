Developers behind proposed Longford solar farm wax lyrical over planning approval

The developers behind a proposed large scale Co Longford solar farm have spoken of their delight at confirmation their plans have been given the green light.

Harmony Solar, a Wexford based renewable energy company were granted conditional planning permission by Longford County Council last week to construct a major solar farm at at Middleton, Killashee.

The proposals, which cover an expanse spanning close t0 130 acres, was given the go-ahead subject to 15 conditions by local authority planning chiefs.

John Swan, a director with the firm, expressed their delight at the news when contacted by the Leader earlier this week.

“Harmony Solar are delighted with the favourable decision by Longford County Council to grant planning permission for the Middleton, Killashee solar project and it is a welcome addition to our portfolio of Solar Projects throughout Ireland,” read a statement.

“We look forward to working with Longford County Council and the local community in developing this renewable energy project.”