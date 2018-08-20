Longford teen goes missing for second time as gardaí launch appeal for information

A Longford teenager who disappeared from her home almost three months ago, has been reported missing for a second time.

Fifteen-year-old Janelle Quinn, together with 16-year-old Hannah Hughes, were reported missing last Wednesday (August 15).

Hannah is described as 5ft 2’, with long red hair. When last seen she was wearing a short length peach hoodie, pink and black leggings, pink Nike Air Max runners and a black jacket.

Janelle is described as 5ft 4’, with long brown hair and brown eyes. When last seen she was wearing grey leggings, a grey hoodie, green jacket and white Nike runners.

On May 31 last, the Leader carried a story telling of how Janelle had gone missing from her home in Ballymahon three days previously.

Both girls are thought to be in the Dublin area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Athlone Garda Station 090-6498550 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.