Gardaí launch appeal for missing Longford teenager

Gardaí are seeking the public's help to trace a 15-year-old girl who has been missing from her home since Monday.

Janelle Quinn was reported missing on May 28 after being last seen at 6.45pm in Ballymahon, Co Longford.

She is described as 5'4'' with long straight brown hair and green eyes. When last seen she was wearing grey leggings with a pink stripe, a grey jacket, green top and runners. Janelle may be in the Dublin 8 area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Longford Garda Station on 043 3350570 or any Garda Station.