Suspect over Longford Arms Leisure Centre raid remanded in custody

The man arrested in connection with a break-in at the Longford Arms Leisure Centre at the weekend is a prolific burglar with a string of previous offences for break-ins.

The 37-year-old suspect is alleged to have stolen two large flat-screen televisions after both were ripped from the wall of the hotel's gym early on Saturday morning.

A number of other items were reported missing, including a lost and found bag, the contents of which were recovered by gardaí when a house in the Longford town area was searched later that day.

There was however, no trace of the televisions which are valued at over €2,000.

A forensic examination of the scene was conducted after a staff member found the gym had been broken into when arriving to open up the gym and swimming pool at around 8am.

It's understood the culprit gained access to the gym via side door sometime between 5:30am and 6:30am.

The Leader understands that despite an examination of the scene having taken place, it was the CCTV footage taken of the scene which proved decisive in bringing about an arrest and subsequent court appearance yesterday (Sunday).

Those images, when observed, showed an individual wearing a mask and gloves entering the gym area before seconds later making their way towards the two TVs that were fixed to the wall.

The man, who was later arrested and brought before a special sitting of Longford District Court yesterday, was remanded in custody.

He is due to appear back at a sitting of Harristown District Court on Friday.