Recovery? What recovery? Longford households are second lowest contributors of income tax in country

Despite claims of an apparent upturn in the local economy, Longford households are the second lowest contributors of income tax in the country.

The figures, which relate to the year ending 2015 also found that, as a nation, the majority of workers still favour the introduction of a Wealth Tax.

The survey uncovered that a “landslide” 65% agreed a new tax on accumulated wealth should be imposed.

Over 60 per cent of respondents concurred that a new higher ‘third’ rate of income tax should be introduced to gather additional taxes from those on larger incomes.

Commenting on the findings, Barry Flanagan, Tax Director at Taxback.com said

“I’m sure many people will be surprised that support for a wealth tax amongst taxpayers is so high," said Barry Flanagan, Tax Director at Taxback.com.

"After all, 65% pretty much constitutes a landslide. However, the results come with a caveat; when asked if they themselves would be prepared to pay more tax if it resulted in better public services 72% said they wouldn’t – either because they think they pay enough already or they think that it won’t result in better public services.

"The most recent statistics from CSO show that in terms of the average working household, the estimated average tax paid per household in Longford 1 year (2015) was €10,911.

"My sense would be that most of these households believe that they contribute enough already.”