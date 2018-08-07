Gardaí probe whether shot fired at car is linked to previous Edgeworthstown 'shooting'

Gardaí believe a shot fired at a car in Edgeworthstown at the weekend may be linked to a previous gun attack three weeks earlier.

Armed officers from the Gardaí's Regional Support Unit (RSU) were drafted in on Sunday hours after a car was reportedly targeted in the Bracklin Road area of the town.

No injuries were reported and no arrests have been made since the alleged incident.

A vehicle was seized a short time later and a technical examination carried out.

As gardaí await the results of those inquiries, efforts are now being made to establish a motive for the alleged incident.

One possibility detectives are assessing is whether it can be linked to a shooting last month where up to six shots were fired at a house in the Lisnanagh area of Edgeworthstown.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Granard Garda Station at (043) 6686512.