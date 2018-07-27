Gardaí hunt car involved in Co Longford shooting

Gardaí believe a Renault Megane people carrier could hold the key to solving a shooting at a house in Edgeworthstown last week.

Detectives want to speak with anyone who may have noticed anything untoward in the Lisnanagh area last Monday night (July 16) at around 8:30pm.

The Leader understands up to six shots were fired at the house, damaging windows and parts of the building's exterior.

No one was injured as a result, even though some of the occupants of the house are believed to have been at the property when the incident unfolded.

Gardaí, in the meantime, have launched an appeal for information and have said nothing is being ruled out at this stage.

Detectives are especially keen to to track down a Renault Megane people carrier which was found abandoned in the Rathowen area shortly after the incident was reported.

It's believed an attempt was made to set the vehicle alight with the occupants, understood to be two males, making their getaway in another vehicle which gardaí are satisfied was waiting for them at the scene.

A spokesperson said investigators are keeping an "open mind" into the circumstances behind the incident and appealed for any witnesses to come forward.

That appeal follows claims made by the alleged victim in the case at last week's District Court sitting which suggested up to six bullets had been fired at his home.

Kevin Stokes, Lisnanagh, Edgeworthstown, Co Longford, spoke of how he and his family had been the subject of the attack.

The 45-year-old was speaking as he came before Judge Seamus Hughes to face a separate public order charge stemming from an incident in July 2017.

During the course of his own mitigation delivered before the court, Mr Stokes said up to six shots had been fired at his home by two gunmen who fled the scene moments later.

"There were six shots fired your Honour," said Mr Stokes.

"Two gunmen blew in all the windows."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Granard Garda Station at (043) 6686512.

