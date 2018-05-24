Armed Support Unit in Longford to keep tabs on Traveller feuding

Elite units of the Gardaí's Armed Support Unit were in Longford town at the weekend to ensure a number of communion ceremonies involving Traveller families passed off peacefully.

Officers carried out a series of armed patrols and checkpoints in an attempt to prevent any upturn in violence involving rivalling factions.

The move was also made to avert the likelihood of possible feud related incidents connected to the sentencing of a father and son earlier this month for their involvement in the fatal shooting of a man in Co Fermanagh over three years ago.

Two other sons, one with an address in Edgeworthstown, pleaded guilty to a charge of affray over the same incident with both receiving community service and probation orders respectively.

Supt Jim Delaney said he was pleased to report there were no incidents of note stemming from the Armed Support Unit's presence in Longford on Saturday, adding: “We also had the Longford Hype Festival on that day in which 4,500 young people attended which also passed off peacefully and proved a great success.”