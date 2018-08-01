€16,100 funding for twenty-two Longford environmental initiatives

Twenty-two Longford projects will receive funding from the 2018 Local Agenda 21 (LA21) Environmental Partnership Fund.



This fund supports local environmental initiatives by communities, individuals and not-for-profit groups, and the Longford groups will benefit to the tune of €16,100.

Minister for Communications, Climate Action and Environment, Denis Naughten last year secured increased funding for the LA21 Scheme of €460,000 and this increased level of funding has been maintained for 2018.

Also read: From drizzle to sizzle - Longford to bask in sun for August Bank Holiday weekend

The €8,050 funding provided by the Department of Communications, Climate Action and Environment to the local projects was matched by €8,050 funding from Longford County Council, and projects may also attract funding from other sources. A total of €453,000 of the available €460,000 was drawn down by local authorities.

Also read: Longford Leader columnist Mattie Fox: How an 84-year-old man took on intruders and won

Minister Naughten stated: “I am delighted to announce that 880 projects will receive funding from the 2018 Local Agenda 21 Environmental Partnership Fund. These projects are small scale local projects which will impact communities throughout Ireland.

Also read: Longford firm takes aim at latest setback to hit national broadband rollout

The Minister added, “I would like to commend those applicants who were successful in receiving funding and to wish them every success in achieving their goals to improve the sustainability of their local environment. These projects showcase how small changes at a local level can make lasting improvements to the environment we all must share and protect.”



The following is a list of the successful Longford projects;

2018 Local Agenda 21 (LA21) Environmental Partnership Fund

Applicant Project Total Award

Brí Le CEHR Anna Delaney Transforming our community - €1,000

Transforming our world event

Ballinamuck Tidy Towns Wildlife Survey €1,200

Dr Frances Giaquinto Will we take to a landscape €450

of dead trees?

Drumlish Tidy Towns Biodiversity signage for €700

Barabeg looped trail walk

Edgeworthstown District Community Garden €400

Development Association

Biodiversity in Schools Primary School Biodiversity €800

Workshops - Pollinator Project

Hullabaloo Upcycling Workshops for Primary €900

and Secondary Schools

Irish Peatland Conservation The Fascinating Quirky Facts of €500

Council Bogland Wildlife - booklet

Kenagh & District Water Conservation Project €500

Development Association

Kieran Cummins Invasive Species & Biodiversity loss in €400

Co Longford - Identification & Education

Killoe Men’s Shed Bird, Bee & Bat Boxes €400

Leave No Trace Ireland River Explorers €1,200

Longford Beekeepers Awareness, biodiversity and €1,000

Association educational programme

Longford Environmental Creating biodiversity areas in €1,200

Alliance Co Longford

Longford Tidy Towns Bee wise, Bee friendly garden €500

Lus na Gréine ‘Go Compost’ €500

Niall O’Dwyer Educational Workshop for €1,200

T/a Mad Professor Energy Flag and Green Schools

Martina Butler Our Environment Our Responsibility €800

Moydow Hall Committee Community Gardens & Grounds €500

Party Entertainers Magical 3Rs Show €700

The Rediscovery Centre Ltd Environmental Education Programme €500

for schools

Coomhola Salmon Trust Ltd StreamScapes Longford €750



Also read: Longford swimmer Darragh Greene ready to take on Europe