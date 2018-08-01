€16,100 funding for twenty-two Longford environmental initiatives

Killoe Men's Shed, which was officially opened in July 2017, is one of the twenty-two Longford projects that will receive funding from the 2018 Local Agenda 21 (LA21) Environmental Partnership Fund.

Twenty-two Longford projects will receive funding from the 2018 Local Agenda 21 (LA21) Environmental Partnership Fund.

This fund supports local environmental initiatives by communities, individuals and not-for-profit groups, and the Longford groups will benefit to the tune of €16,100.

Minister for Communications, Climate Action and Environment, Denis Naughten last year secured increased funding for the LA21 Scheme of €460,000 and this increased level of funding has been maintained for 2018.

The €8,050 funding provided by the Department of Communications, Climate Action and Environment to the local projects was matched by €8,050 funding from Longford County Council, and projects may also attract funding from other sources.  A total of €453,000 of the available €460,000 was drawn down by local authorities.

Minister Naughten stated: “I am delighted to announce that 880 projects will receive funding from the 2018 Local Agenda 21 Environmental Partnership Fund. These projects are small scale local projects which will impact communities throughout Ireland.

The Minister added, “I would like to commend those applicants who were successful in receiving funding and to wish them every success in achieving their goals to improve the sustainability of their local environment. These projects showcase how small changes at a local level can make lasting improvements to the environment we all must share and protect.”

The following is a list of the successful Longford projects;

2018 Local Agenda 21 (LA21) Environmental Partnership Fund
Applicant                                 Project                                                  Total Award
Brí Le CEHR Anna Delaney        Transforming our community -                    €1,000
                                              Transforming our world event
Ballinamuck Tidy Towns            Wildlife Survey                                          €1,200
Dr Frances Giaquinto                Will we take to a landscape                         €450
                                              of dead trees?
Drumlish Tidy Towns                 Biodiversity signage for                               €700
                                              Barabeg looped trail walk
Edgeworthstown District           Community Garden                                     €400
Development Association     
Biodiversity in Schools              Primary School Biodiversity                         €800
                                              Workshops - Pollinator Project
Hullabaloo                               Upcycling Workshops for Primary                  €900
                                              and Secondary Schools
Irish Peatland Conservation       The Fascinating Quirky Facts of                    €500
Council                                    Bogland Wildlife - booklet
Kenagh & District                     Water Conservation Project                          €500
Development Association
Kieran Cummins                      Invasive Species & Biodiversity loss in           €400
                                             Co Longford - Identification & Education
Killoe Men’s Shed                     Bird, Bee & Bat Boxes                                  €400
Leave No Trace Ireland             River Explorers                                          €1,200
Longford Beekeepers               Awareness, biodiversity and                        €1,000
Association                              educational programme
Longford Environmental           Creating biodiversity areas in                      €1,200
Alliance                                    Co Longford
Longford Tidy Towns               Bee wise, Bee friendly garden                        €500
Lus na Gréine                          ‘Go Compost’                                              €500
Niall O’Dwyer                           Educational Workshop for                          €1,200
T/a Mad Professor                   Energy Flag and Green Schools   
Martina Butler                          Our Environment Our Responsibility              €800
Moydow Hall Committee          Community Gardens & Grounds                     €500
Party Entertainers                    Magical 3Rs Show                                        €700
The Rediscovery Centre Ltd    Environmental Education Programme               €500
                                                for schools
Coomhola Salmon Trust Ltd     StreamScapes Longford                                 €750

