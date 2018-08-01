€16,100 funding for twenty-two Longford environmental initiatives
Killoe Men's Shed, which was officially opened in July 2017, is one of the twenty-two Longford projects that will receive funding from the 2018 Local Agenda 21 (LA21) Environmental Partnership Fund.
This fund supports local environmental initiatives by communities, individuals and not-for-profit groups, and the Longford groups will benefit to the tune of €16,100.
Minister for Communications, Climate Action and Environment, Denis Naughten last year secured increased funding for the LA21 Scheme of €460,000 and this increased level of funding has been maintained for 2018.
The €8,050 funding provided by the Department of Communications, Climate Action and Environment to the local projects was matched by €8,050 funding from Longford County Council, and projects may also attract funding from other sources. A total of €453,000 of the available €460,000 was drawn down by local authorities.
Minister Naughten stated: “I am delighted to announce that 880 projects will receive funding from the 2018 Local Agenda 21 Environmental Partnership Fund. These projects are small scale local projects which will impact communities throughout Ireland.
The Minister added, “I would like to commend those applicants who were successful in receiving funding and to wish them every success in achieving their goals to improve the sustainability of their local environment. These projects showcase how small changes at a local level can make lasting improvements to the environment we all must share and protect.”
The following is a list of the successful Longford projects;
2018 Local Agenda 21 (LA21) Environmental Partnership Fund
Applicant Project Total Award
Brí Le CEHR Anna Delaney Transforming our community - €1,000
Transforming our world event
Ballinamuck Tidy Towns Wildlife Survey €1,200
Dr Frances Giaquinto Will we take to a landscape €450
of dead trees?
Drumlish Tidy Towns Biodiversity signage for €700
Barabeg looped trail walk
Edgeworthstown District Community Garden €400
Development Association
Biodiversity in Schools Primary School Biodiversity €800
Workshops - Pollinator Project
Hullabaloo Upcycling Workshops for Primary €900
and Secondary Schools
Irish Peatland Conservation The Fascinating Quirky Facts of €500
Council Bogland Wildlife - booklet
Kenagh & District Water Conservation Project €500
Development Association
Kieran Cummins Invasive Species & Biodiversity loss in €400
Co Longford - Identification & Education
Killoe Men’s Shed Bird, Bee & Bat Boxes €400
Leave No Trace Ireland River Explorers €1,200
Longford Beekeepers Awareness, biodiversity and €1,000
Association educational programme
Longford Environmental Creating biodiversity areas in €1,200
Alliance Co Longford
Longford Tidy Towns Bee wise, Bee friendly garden €500
Lus na Gréine ‘Go Compost’ €500
Niall O’Dwyer Educational Workshop for €1,200
T/a Mad Professor Energy Flag and Green Schools
Martina Butler Our Environment Our Responsibility €800
Moydow Hall Committee Community Gardens & Grounds €500
Party Entertainers Magical 3Rs Show €700
The Rediscovery Centre Ltd Environmental Education Programme €500
for schools
Coomhola Salmon Trust Ltd StreamScapes Longford €750
