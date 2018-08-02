Integrated Action plan could see the consolidation of Municipal Offices in Longford town

Longford's Integrated Action Plan could see the various council offices around the town rolled into one and places conveniently within the town's Camlin Quarter.

Longford County Council currently operates from a number of different sites around the town, and it can be quite a trek to go from one office to the other, depending on what service you need.

But imagine if you could walk straignt into the hub of Longford County Council and get exactly what you're looking for - without trekking all across town.

The Camlin Quarter offers the potential to develop Municipal Offices, which would be purpose built and therefore accommodate all the needs of theLocal Authority, offering a one-stop shop for users of the municipal offices.

This also offers the potential to include a museum space and archive and also the conference facility clearly identified as a need within the town.

The space could also be used for a variety of different functions, including being available to community groups, thereby addressing an identified need in the town.

Naturally enough, if Municipal offices are consolidated, there is the risk of leaving empty buildings behind so, should this plan go ahead, the Local Authority would need to ensure that alternative uses are found for those sites.

Big plans for Longford town with Integrated Action Plan 2018