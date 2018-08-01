Big plans for Longford town with Integrated Action Plan 2018

Decades ago, Longford's Northern Quarter was one of the busiest, most integral parts of Longford town. Over 500 pay packages came out of the area between Connolly Barracks and Lyons' Meat Factory. And that was all money that was put back into the local economy.

And it's looking like Longford town could relive those glory days in the coming years with operation Regeneration well and truly underway.

With that in mind, the Integrated Action Plan for Connolly Barracks and the Northern Quarter - which have been collectively rebranded as the Camlin Quarter - was recently produced as part of the URBACT Military Assets as Public Spaces (MAPS) project.

But what exactly is in the plan?

The National Planning Framework, along with Project Ireland 2040 have recognised the importance of regeneration to the strategic growth and renewal in our communities with the commitment to establish a Regeneration and Development Fund, which will be overseen by a new National Regeneration and Development Agency.

The MAPS project aims to enhance former military heritage sites as key elements for sustainable urban strategies, combining both functional and social projects.

The reimagining of the former Connolly Barracks will provide a connection and an understanding of the heritage and history of Longford town for the people of Longford and to give confidence back to the people of a positive future for the town. It will contribute to making the urban core a fit place to live, work and play for future generations.

For the full Plan, see www.longfordcoco.ie.