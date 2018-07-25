Longford Gardaí probe feud link to N4 crash

Gardaí are trying to establish whether an incident on the N4 between Longford and Newtownforbes on Monday which culminated in a man being airlifted to hospital is linked to a local feud.

A man in his early 20s, from the Longford area, was released from Tallaght Hospital yesterday (Tuesday) following what gardaí have described as a "serious road traffic collision" at Lamagh, Newtownforbes.

A woman in her 50s was arrested a short time later.

Gardaí are now focusing their attention on the circumstances leading up to the incident and have appealed to the general public to come forward.

Gardaí believe the individuals involved are known to each other with the possibility of a local feud being one line of inquiry.

In the wake of those events, there have been calls for an increase in Garda numbers in Longford.

“Certain sections of the community seem to be a law unto themselves,” said Cllr John Browne, stating he was also pushing for a meeting with Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan over the issue.

A second, entirely unrelated, crash also took place on the N4 near Newtownforbes on Monday.

Drugs charges

Separately, five men were scheduled to appear in court yesterday charged in connection to the sale and supply of drugs in Longford town.

It is the second wave of arrests to be made after eight people were charged and brought before the courts last month.