Longford woman appears in court following 'serious' N4 road traffic collision

A woman has been charged in connection with a serious road traffic incident at Lamagh, Newtownforbes yesterday afternoon.

Kathleen Stokes (50) 21 Dun Darragh, Longford appeared before Judge Seamus Hughes charged with dangerous driving on July 23 at Lamagh, Newtownforbes.

Garda Owen Flynn said that two men were arguing in the middle of the road in Lamagh at approximately 3pm on Monday when Ms Stokes drove her car at "relatively high speed" towards them injuring one of the men.

The court heard the man was subsequently taken to Tallaght Hospital where his injuries are being described as non life threatening.

The court was also told that the matter centres around a family feud that Garda Flynn said, “has been going on for some time”.

Meanwhile Ms Stokes was remanded on bail to appear back at Longford District Court on October 23 next.

She was also ordered to surrender her passport and not to drive a vehicle again.