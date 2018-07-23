Man hospitalised following car crash in Newtownforbes

A man in his 20s is recovering in hospital this evening after a serious road crash outside Longford town this afternoon.

The road traffic collision occurred at Lamagh, Newtownforbes shortly after 3pm and the man was taken to Tallaght Hospital where his condition is being described as stable.

Meanwhile, the road is currently closed and local diversions are in place.

A forensic collision examination of the scene is taking place and gardaí are continuing with their investigations into the matter.