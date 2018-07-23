BREAKING: Longford Gardaí carry out further arrests in major drugs clampdown

Gardaí are this evening carrying out a series of arrests into an ongoing operation targeting the sale and distribution of drugs in Co Longford.

At least two people have been arrested and are expected to be charged with drugs related offences before a sitting of Longford District Court tomorrow (Tuesday) morning.

The Leader understands this figure could rise as gardaí look to strike another blow in he battle against organised crime.

It's understood the arrests are linked to a major operation carried out last month that coincided in eight people being charged.

That operation, which involved 18 months of painstaking undercover work, led to 60 gardaí as well as members of the Armed Support Unit carrying out nine searches at different premises, yielding cannabis, cocaine, heroin and cash.

Three cars were also seized as part of an 18-month surveillance operation involving officers from the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau and members attached to the Roscommon/Longford divisional drugs unit.

