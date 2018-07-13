Another week, another €80k in CLÁR funding for Longford

A further €80,000 in state funding is coming Longford's way under the CLÁR programme.

Just under €45,000 has been awarded to Cullyfad Community Group with almost €36,000 going to Lisryan and District Development Committee for the development of playground facilities in both areas, it was announced last Friday afternoon.

The latest round of funding follows last week's announcement that ten projects countywide were to receive over €330,000 in CLÁR grant aid.

Fine Gael Cllr Micheál Carrigy said this latest investment was especially timely.

“This is great news for children and families in our communities and will ensure they continue to enjoy high quality and safe playgrounds," he said.

“At a time when outdoor activities are often overlooked for hi-tech games, we must ensure our playgrounds and areas are exciting, and engaging for young minds.

“This funding will ensure our children enjoy state-of-the-art facilities here in Longford.”

It brings to over €400,000 the amount of government led funding to be set aside for various national schools and community groups over the past two weeks.

“These projects are excellent examples of what can be done when everyone works together - resulting in new and improved recreational resources for children and communities in rural areas in Longford,” added Cllr Carrigy.