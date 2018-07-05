Penrose to step down as Longford-Westmeath TD

Longford Westmeath TD Willie Penrose will not contest the next general election, it has been announced this morning.

The Labour TD has more than two and half decades of service behind him in Leinster House and speculation over whether he would stand again had been growing in recent weeks.

It's understood Labour are now setting their sights on former Westmeath footballer Alan Mangan to replace Mr Penrose on the Longford-Westmeath ticket ahead of the next election.

