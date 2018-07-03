Huge concern in Longford over decreasing water levels

With the country gripped by drought conditions, there are huge concerns in Longford over decreasing water levels, particularly in and around the Granard area.



A spokesperson for Irish Water said this evening that in Granard, the Lough Kinale Water Treatment Plant, serviced by the Moatefield reservoir, 'has decreasing water levels impacting approximately 200 people'.

While 'the Smear Water Treatment Plant is also under pressure and restrictions are in place impacting around 500 people'.

To assist those affected, a water standpipe facility providing water for non-domestic users in the Granardkill area is now in place.

Located beside the bottle bank at rear of Granard Garda Station, it will be manned twice daily in the mornings from 11am to 12pm and evenings 8 pm to 9 pm.

Irish Water says, "This temporary facility is intended for farmers and other business users in the Granardkill area who are impacted by the current water supply difficulty."

For domestic water users in the Granardkill area three static water tankers are available all day, these are located adjacent to Granardkill Old Cemetery.



Irish Water is continuing to manage water supplies across the country as the warm weather is set to continue. They are also appealing to the public to continue to conserve water as much as possible and to avoid unnecessary water usage.

The spokesperson remarked, "Irish Water is working with local authorities to do everything possible to conserve water availability, examining how we can make further inroads into leakage by mobilising extra crews and seeking maximum public cooperation in saving water. Nationwide, we now have 43 water supplies under night-time water restrictions and over 100 water supplies at risk due to high consumption."

