Longford saddened by news of death of inspirational and brave Little Max Wenman

A dark cloud looms over county Longford and beyond this evening following news of the sad death of brave little Max Wenman, who passed away peacefully in his parents' arms earlier today, Wednesday, June 27.



Max, whose eighth birthday was yesterday, Tuesday, June 26, has been battling cancer since he was just two years old and his passing comes just over a week since his mum Cathy asked for prayers for her 'little champ' as he had become very ill.

Last week, Cathy said Max and the family have been blessed with support and love over the past six years and they are all very grateful to everyone for that. “We are so grateful to everyone in Longford for everything; thanks also to Crumlin and Mullingar hospitals and the palliative care team who are so good to Max."

Max was diagnosed with stage four Neuroblastoma shortly after his second birthday and in 2016 he was among the Longford People of the Year award recipients in recognition of his immense courage. Max is pictured below with mum Cathy and sister Millie at the Longford People of the Year function in the Longford Arms Hotel.

Little Max lit up the lives of everyone he came into contact with and deepest sympathy is extended to his heartbroken parents Roy and Cathy, sisters Robyn, Chloe and Millie, brothers Jamie and Killian, grandmother Emily, aunts and uncles Avril, Eddie and Sherina, John and Rachel, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Max will repose at his home in Glack on Thursday, June 28 from 1pm until 9pm. Mass of the Angels takes place on Friday, June 29 at 1pm in St Mel's Cathederal, Longford, followed by cremation in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan, at 4pm. Family time on Friday morning, please.

Little Max featured on the Humans of Longford Facebook page, which is curated by Tiernan Dolan, on September 9, 2016.

RIP Max.