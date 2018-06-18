Mother asks for prayers for Longford's little warrior Max Wenman

Max Wenman (7) who has been battling cancer since he was just two years old has become unwell over the past few weeks and is currently surrounded by his family and all those who love him dearly.

Speaking to the Leader this morning, Max’s mother Cathy said her little son who turns eight on June 26 has been ill since the family went on holidays a few weeks ago.

“Our little champ had not been well since before we went on holiday and although he had a great week he had been complaining of pains, lost weight and was tired,” she added, before pointing out that as a result an appointment with his oncologist was subsequently organised.

“The oncologist was concerned too so a few weeks ago we had an MIBG scan and although Max's last scan was clear - his whole body lit up with cancer hot spots this time.

“There is really nothing more that can be done and Max is tired; he really has had enough of hospitals over the last six years so we started palliative care three weeks ago.”

Palliative Care

Meanwhile, the Longford mother of five says that the focus now is to keep Max comfortable and pain free.

“He is on painkillers at the moment and undergoing blood transfusions, but our aim now is to keep Max comfortable and pain free and to let him have some fun when he is feeling good, which he has been,” said Cathy.

“We have had trips to the toy store and after all the amazing experiences Max has had it’s the simple little things that he wants to do now like make homemade pancakes with one of our Angels, Maria or homemade pizza with another one of our Angels, Lorraine.”

Cathy went on to say that Max and the family have been blessed with support and love over the past six years and they are all very grateful to everyone for that.

“We are so lucky to have the most special wonderful people around us who love Max so much,” she continued.

“My sister, sister-in-law and close friends are just wonderful and have been for the past six years and they are here to have a giggle with Max when he is feeling good and to just be there when he is not feeling the best.

“We are so grateful to everyone in Longford for everything; thanks also to Crumlin and Mullingar hospitals and the palliative care team who are so good to Max.

Max's 8th Birthday

“Max turns eight on the 26th of this month and we are hoping to keep him well to celebrate what a beautiful amazing little man he really is.”

Meanwhile, Max’s mam says that while her little warrior is on palliative care, the family will continue to hope for a positive outcome.

“Although he is on palliative we are still as always hoping for a miracle - where there is life there is hope so please keep Max in your thoughts are prayers and thank you for all the texts and messages; now we are just trying to keep him happy and comfortable and mind the rest of his brothers and sisters.”

Max Wenman was diagnosed with stage four Neuroblastoma shortly after his second birthday.

He undertook a clinical trial treatment and was deemed cancer-free one year later.

However, when the little boy - who attends St Teresa’s NS in Killoe - turned five the cancer returned and this time, it was in his leg.

At the time Cathy noticed her son limping one morning and following a check-up doctors informed her that the cancer had returned and it was in Max’s femur.

Treatment for Neuroblastoma is in its infancy and there is no cure at the moment.

Meanwhile, the Longford mother-of-five paid tribute to all those who have supported Max and the family in any way over the past few years.

People have been so good to us and I really want to say thank you and ask that you continue to keep Max in your thoughts and prayers,” concluded Cathy.

Read Also: Longford's Little Max defiantly battles the odds