It's official... Sizzling Longford and Mount Dillon hotter than Hawaii and many other sun holiday destinations today

Longford and Mount Dillon is hotter than Hawaii and a host of other popular holiday destinations today.

Also read: Planned water outages to continue in Longford until Monday, July 2

The top temperature recorded in Mount Dillon today exceeded 30 degrees - hitting 30.4 - while the Hawaiian Islands are set to top out at just 28 degrees.

30.4 neck and neck Shannon and Mount Dillon #heatwave — Joanna Donnelly (@JoannaDonnellyL) June 27, 2018

ALSO READ: Met Éireann could introduce a red weather warning as temperatures soar in Longford

Highest temperature so far today 29.7C at Mount Dillon. — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) June 27, 2018

These are just some other parts of the world that will be cooler than Longford today.

Miami 28 degrees

Los Angeles 17 degrees

Lanzarote 22 degrees

Benidorm 28 degrees

Corfu 23 degrees

Seychelles 27 degrees

Jamaica 28 degrees