It's official... Sizzling Longford and Mount Dillon hotter than Hawaii and many other sun holiday destinations today

It's official... Longford and Mount Dillon hotter than Hawaii and many other sun holiday destinations today
Longford and Mount Dillon is hotter than Hawaii and a host of other popular holiday destinations today.
The top temperature recorded in Mount Dillon today exceeded 30 degrees - hitting 30.4 - while the Hawaiian Islands are set to top out at just 28 degrees.
30.4 neck and neck Shannon and Mount Dillon #heatwave— Joanna Donnelly (@JoannaDonnellyL) June 27, 2018
Highest temperature so far today 29.7C at Mount Dillon.— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) June 27, 2018
These are just some other parts of the world that will be cooler than Longford today.
Miami 28 degrees
Los Angeles 17 degrees
Lanzarote 22 degrees
Benidorm 28 degrees
Corfu 23 degrees
Seychelles 27 degrees
Jamaica 28 degrees
Clear and sunny skies from our Satellite images ☀️ pic.twitter.com/cMGL9WnyoI— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) June 27, 2018
