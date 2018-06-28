Friends and family of Ballymahon mother battling cancer in fundraising appeal

Longford town woman, Irene Brady, is undertaking a bucket collection in the town this Friday and Saturday to raise funds for Jennifer (Jenn) McCormack, a Ballymahon mother, currently battling cancer.

Jennifer's partner, Mark Groves, is well known in local soccer circles and last year launched the MG Soccer Academy.

However, soccer has very much taken a back seat in the family as they battle to bring Jenn back to full health.

She was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer but suffered a severe setback when her bowel burst.

Following a number of months in hospital, she was allowed home to the family home in St Matthew's Park this week as the family aim to build up her strength and hopefully commence a course of chemotherapy.

Said partner, Mark Groves: "At the moment Jenn cannot walk so the house is being modified and we're focused on rebuilding her strength and getting her back walking. The next stage then will be to commence treatment."

Meanwhile, he paid tribute to all who have supported and assisted the family to date and said: "We have been overwhelmed by the support and Jenn wants everybody to know that it is truly appreciated."

The couple's four children range in ages from 21 to baby Ellie, who will soon be two.

Liam is 12 whilst Mattie is 20 and Becky is the eldest.