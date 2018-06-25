Longford students wanted for Gas Networks Ireland 2018 Apprenticeship Scheme

Following on the success of the 2015 apprenticeship programme, Gas Networks Ireland is delighted to announce that its Apprenticeship Programme will return this Autumn, to recruit seven new apprentices.

The apprenticeship programme plays a key role in ensuring the owner and operator of Ireland’s natural gas network can attract and nurture the top talent needed to continue to deliver on its operational and strategic objectives, delivering gas services to Ireland.

The four year programme provides mentor-led apprenticeships in Plumbing, Electrical Instrumentation and Mechanical Automation and Maintenance Fitting.

The programme is facilitated in partnership with SOLAS and the apprentices receive on-site training with Gas Networks Ireland technical training coaches and will also attend formal classes in the Educational Training Boards, Metac facility and in appropriate Institutes of Technology.

On completion of the Apprenticeship Programme, successful trainees will be awarded a Level 6 Advanced Certificate Craft. This is recognised nationally and internationally as the requirement for craftsperson status.

Brian Flynn, Gas Technical Competency Training Manager, Gas Networks Ireland added, “The apprenticeship programme is extremely important for Gas Networks Ireland, because it allows us to pass on our knowledge and experience within the company, attracting and nurturing the brightest in-house talent. We look forward to welcoming seven new recruits this Autumn.”

The 2018 apprenticeship programme follows the 2015 launch of the first Gas Networks Ireland apprenticeship programme in over 30 years.

14 apprentices were recruited and began work in September 2015.

For further information and to apply to the Apprenticeship Scheme, please visit www.gasnetworks.ie/careers. Online Applications will be open until 5pm on Wednesday, July 4 2018.