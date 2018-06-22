Breaking: Longford pair handed ten and eight year jail terms for St Patrick's Day stabbing

Two men have been sentenced to ten years and eight years in prison respectively for their involvement in a "barbaric" assault on a Portuguese construction worker in Longford town last year.

Brandon McDonnell (18) and Ciarán McDonnell (20) both of 34 College Park, Longford, were handed down the sentences at Longford Circuit Criminal Court this morning by Judge Keenan Johnston.

The pair had previously pleaded guilty to to assaulting Vitor Vieira and causing him serious harm at New Street, Longford on March 17, 2017.

Mr Vieira who has been living in Longford for the past 17 years was a construction worker at the time of the incident and was employed on a job at Harold’s Cross in Dublin.

In a victim impact statement, Mr Vieria told of how the after effects of the incident had brought about life changing consequences to his daily routine.

"My left eye does not close because of nerve damage; I have scars on my face and I have problems trying to figure out what happened that night,” he added.

“Before the attack I was earning €600 p/w but because I was out of work for 21 weeks I had no money coming in at all - in total I lost €12,000 in earnings.”

Alongside the deep physical pain inflicted upon him, the court also learned of how due to his change in financial circumstances, he had been unable to keep up with the rental payments on his apartment.

“I lost part of my nose and ear and was in a lot of pain at the time,” Mr Vieira continued.

“I avoid looking in the mirror because it’s not me.

And because I was in hospital for so long I wasn’t able to pay my rent and I lost my flat.

“I am now dependent on the kindness of family and friends.

“I feel depressed.”

In handing down a ten year sentence to Brandon McDonnell and eight year term to his older brother Ciaran, Judge Johnston suspended the final two years of both.

A third individual and minor, who cannot be named as he is under the age of 18, will be sentenced at a later date pending the submission of a probation report.

For more on this breaking story, follow longfordleader.ie