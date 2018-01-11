Longford trio plead guilty to St Patrick's Day stabbing

Two brothers and a juvenile are set to be sentenced for their involvement in an alleged stabbing incident in Longford town last year which left a Portuguese man fighting for his life in hospital.

Ciaran McDonnell (19), Brandon McDonnell (18), of 34 College Park, Longford and a teenager, who cannot be named for legal reasons, this afternoon entered guilty pleas to an incident in Longford town on March 17 2017.

Vitor Vieira, a 37-year-old Portuguese national sustained serious injuries as a consequence and spent a number of days in hospital.

At a sitting of Longford Circuit Court this afternoon, all three entered guilty pleas to Section 4 assaults causing serious harm to Mr Vieira under the provisions of the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act 1977.

Ken Fogarty, SC for Brandon McDonnell submitted a request for a probation and welfare report to be compiled ahead of sentencing being determined.

In revealing that his client was a minor at the time of the incident, Mr Fogarty said because alcohol had been a factor in "the background" of the alleged episode, he likewise asked for Mr McDonnell to provide a urine analysis while in custody.

His older brother Ciaran, the court heard was also in custody at present having entered guilty pleas last November to separate matters.

Des Dockery, SC, similarly asked for his client to be remanded in custody ahead of sentencing.

John Shortt, SC for their co-accused who cannot be identified due to his age, also requested a probation and welfare report to be assembled while on bail.

Presiding Judge John Hannon acceded to those requests before adjourning sentencing to May 31 2018.

It's also anticipated at that stage a victim impact statement from or on behalf of the victim will be delivered.