Longford makes Go For Life Games debut

A team representing Longford took part in the 2018 Go for Life Games held in the DCU on Saturday, June 9.

They were one of twenty four teams of older people from around the country participating in a day of fun sporting activities.

The Go for Life Games, in their seventh year, brings together almost 300 older players from all over Ireland to compete, get active and most importantly to have some fun.

Go for Life is the national physical activity programme for older people, run by Age & Opportunity and funded by Sport Ireland.

The Go for Life programme and the Games event demonstrates that sports are for everyone, not matter what age you are.

The games themselves are devised specifically for older people. 'Scidils' is a two-sided adaptation of ten pin bowling but using two skittles and 'Flisk' is adapted from boccia and horseshoe pitching.

This year Go for Life introduced a new game ‘Málaí’ - an adaptation of the popular cornhole game using beanbags and a wooden box which is now being made for groups all over the country by Men’s Sheds.

Patricia Forde, Sports Development Officer with Leitrim/Longford Sports Partnership, said: “I was delighted to bring the first team from Longford to attend the national Go for Life Games.

"The games have really taken off at a local level, the groups are playing more in their own groups and this is including huge numbers from all over Longford.

“It’s great to have the support for the games from Age & Opportunity at a National level and the Longford Team were delighted to take part.”

All of the teams, made up from Active Retirement groups, social clubs, Men’s Sheds, sports clubs and other community groups, have been supported by their Local Sports Partnerships.

To find out more about Go for Life in Longford, contact Age & Opportunity on (01) 805 7738 or visit ageandopportunity.ie