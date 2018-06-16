Longford Leader Motoring: Peugeot 3008 SUV is Irish Car of the Year

The Peugeot 3008 SUV was crowned Irish Car of the Year 2018, in association with Continental Tyres, at a gala event in The Gibson Hotel, Dublin, attended by leading figures in the Irish Motor Industry and motoring journalists.

Awarded the Irish Compact SUV of the Year 2018 category winner, the 3008 SUV then beat off stiff competition from eight other category winners, to take the overall title crown.

Following its launch in Ireland in March of 2017, demand for the multi-award winning Peugeot 3008 SUV has soared to place it as the best-selling Peugeot car model in 2017.

The Irish Car of the Year 2018 accolade is the 34th international award bestowed upon the 3008 SUV.

Des Cannon, Managing Director of Gowan Distributors, Peugeot Importers in Ireland said: “When we first saw and drove the new 3008 SUV, we knew it was a very special car. We are simply over the moon with the Irish Car of the Year 2018 title. Huge thanks to the Irish Car of the Year voters for their dedication to the awards and to Continental Tyres for their support.”

Irish Car of The Year Committee member, Michael Sheridan, said: “What an achievement for the Peugeot 3008 to come out on top from a field of some 60 new models launched this year on the Irish market.”

Irish Car of The Year Committee member, David Walshe, said: “It was a very tight competition this year with many, many fine vehicles in the running for the Irish Car of the Year accolade, congratulations to a worthy winner.”

Tom Dennigan of Continental Tyres said: “The choices of the Irish Car of the Year jury are a great help in informing Irish consumers as to the bewildering array of high tech vehicles that are launched in Ireland each year. Continental is delighted to be associated with the Irish Car of the Year awards.”

Meanwhile, for the fourth year in a row, Peugeot's Turbo PureTech petrol engine was awarded International Engine of the Year, for the 1.0 litre to 1.4 litre category.

Powering models across the Peugeot range, including the 3008 SUV, Irish Car of the Year 2018, and the new 5008 7-seat SUV, Groupe PSA has filed a total of 210 patents for the ground-breaking engine.

The award comes at a time when the brand has seen the popularity of its petrol engines increase in Ireland by 61%, year to date.

The latest-generation PureTech petrol engine delivers a number of benefits: 4% improvement in fuel consumption on average compared with the previous generation; improved engine response time thanks to an optimised turbocharger (20% faster increase in torque from 1500 rpm);

a 75% reduction in particulate emissions through the use of a particulate filter (GPF), meeting the Real Driving Emissions (RDE) conformity factor of 1.5 set by EU regulations for 2020, a full three years in advance; a more compact structure, to adapt to the new Common Modular Platform (CMP) dedicated to small city cars, core hatchbacks / saloons and compact SUVs.

