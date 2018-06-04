Longford woman heads up dementia care in Ireland

Longford native, Lorraine McNamee, Nurse Lead for Dementia, Office of Nursing and Midwifery Service Development, HSE and Dr Suzanne Timmons, Clinical Lead, National Dementia Office, HSE were pictured at the launch of the Dementia: Understand Together campaign’s dementia-friendly garden at Bord Bia’s Bloom in Dublin’s Phoenix Park.

The ‘Moments in Time’ garden designed by Newtown Saunders Ltd, TrinityHaus and Sonas apc, included a range of dementia-friendly features including plants to trigger memories such as daisies, carnations and hydrangeas.

There are approximately 55,000 people living in Ireland with dementia and this number is expected to more than double by 2036.

The Dementia: Understand Together campaign is led by the HSE, in partnership with the Alzheimer Society of Ireland and Genio.

For more information on dementia supports and services, including tips for a dementia-friendly garden, visitwww.understandtogether.ie/bloom