Longford women unite in bid to address cervical check scandal

Longford women gathered at the Market Square in Longford town this evening as part of a national rally to support the 209 women who were misdiagnosed under the Cervical Check scheme.

Organised by the newly formed Standing4Women led by Ardagh woman Francesca Pawelczyk, the group of local women wore red as they stood, in the Market Square, in solidarity with those affected by the scandal.

“We are doing this to show the women and families affected that we are with them,” said Francesca, before pointing to the fact that the focus was on supporting those impacted by the scandal and putting pressure on the Government and HSE to take immediate action in respect of the matter.

“We are asking for relevant policy for the upcoming Bill on Mandatory Disclosure to be implemented in conjunction with an agreed timeline and are calling for the provision of independent supports for those affected, including and not limited to, an immediate point of contact for those affected, and a multidisciplinary support team.”

The local organiser went on to say that the rally was also about women ”standing together”.

“The reasons we are doing this is that we are strongest standing together and we are standing for Vicky, Emma, Irene, Catherine, Orla, Julie, Rosie, Debbie, Ann, Carol; for those speaking up daily and for all 209 women.”

