Longford councillor warns ATM users to exercise vigilance

Cllr Gerry Warnock (Ind) is advising people across the county this week to be vigilant at ATMs after €500 was taken from his bank account.

Last Friday Cllr Warnock was alerted by Bank of Ireland about suspicious activity on his account and informed that €500 was gone.

Cllr Warnock, however says the quick response by Banking 365 meant the matter was dealt with efficiently and the bank may be in a position to reimburse him the money.

“I discovered on Friday morning that my current account was dipped for around €500,” the local area representative in Longford town told the Leader.

“Thankfully Banking 365 copped some bogie transactions, contacted me and I was able to cancel my card.

“Their Fraud Unit are currently dealing with my case and I'm hoping to be reimbursed.”

Read Also: 'Sad day for Edgeworthstown' as Ulster Bank closes its doors for final time

Meanwhile, Cllr Warnock pointed to the fact that by Friday of last week he had only made one transaction on his account so, in essence, it wasn’t difficult to determine the fraudulent activity.

“The only transaction I had, apart from scheduled standing orders, was taking a few bob out of the ATM on Wednesday so most likely my card was skimmed,” he added.

“Just be aware when withdrawing cash or making online purchases because these people are only wait for an opportunity.”

Read Also: Longford woman targeted by scammers