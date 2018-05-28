Colmcille Terrace in Granard gets set for face lift

Funding has been allocated to Granard Municipal District for the refurbishment of 12 houses in Colmcille Terrace in the north of the town.

Cllr Micheal Carrigy (FG) told the Leader this week that he is pleased with the developments and added, “The Minister for Housing Planning and Local Government Eoghan Murphy has signed off on the project to regenerate Colmcille Tce in Granard; the project in conjunction with TUA will provide an extra 12 social houses”.

Meanwhile, Cathaoirleach of the District, Cllr PJ Reilly announced that the refurbishment would take place in the coming months during a meeting of members last week.

“The residents in those areas have been waiting along time now for refurbishment works and we are very hopeful of progress being made there,” Cllr Reilly added, before pointing out that district members expected works to begin sooner rather than later.

“These are houses that would have been built in the 1940s and so they require a certain amount of maintenance and repair works carried out on them.

“There has been no maintenance of these houses since they were refurbished about 25 years ago.

“At the moment there is 12 vacant houses there and it is these properties that the money will be spent on; these houses have been closed up for a long number of years.”

