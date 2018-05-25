Longford Gardaí respond to complaints over canvassing material

Longford Gardaí have received complaints over claims that postering material on the Eighth Amendment may have breached the required setback distance from polling stations.

Sources have confirmed a dedicated policing plan in place to deal with reports of any issues arising at polling stations.

It comes amid claims that some referendum posters had breached the permitted 50 metre limit from certain stations and were subsequently taken down.

Voting turnout is continuing to hold steady in Co Longford with urban polling stations appearing to outstrip those in more rural based settings at lunchtime.

In one polling station in Longford town, turnout was recorded at the 20 per cent mark, some six percentage points ahead of the 14 per cent recorded in other areas.

