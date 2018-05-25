'Steady' early turnout as Longford voters have their say on Eighth Amendment

"It's steady enough now, so it is."

They were the sentiments expressed by one presiding officer at a polling station in Co Longford this morning as voting on the Eighth Amendment got underway.

Approximately 58 polling stations opened their doors to the voting public in Longford at 7am as the nation passes its verdict on whether or not to remove the State’s constitutional ban on abortion.

In one particular polling booth at Clontumpher, Killoe, 17 voters out of 300 had already marked their ballot papers at 8:30am.

A few miles out the road in Granard, a steady stream of cars could be seen parked outside the Sacred Heart National School ahead of having their own say on Ireland's Eighth Amendment.

There was perhaps more activity in Longford town from 9am with a number of polling stations appearing busy with a mix of young and more senior members of the community out in force.

Polling stations will remain open until 10pm.

Voters are being advised to bring their polling card along with identification such as a driver's license or passport. Those without a polling card should bring identification and also proof of address.