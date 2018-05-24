No end in sight for jobs boosts as Edgeworthstown firm sets sights on multi million euro redevelopment

Forty new jobs are on the way to Co Longford courtesy of a large scale filling station redevelopment, the Leader can reveal.

A planning application outlining the proposed multi million euro development is on the brink of being lodged with Longford County Council for the ambitious facelift at Kane's of Edgeworthstown.

The plans include proposals to carry out a full redevelopment of their existing filling station into a state of the art forecourt and deli.

Local Councillor Paul Ross said details of the soon to be submitted plan would, subject to planning approval, provide a huge economic boost to the area.

"This project has been in the pipeline for the last year and a number of pre planning meetings have been held with Longford Co Council," he said.

"The new forecourt will offer a variety of services to its customers, including a convenience store, deli counter, car wash, additional lorry and car parking and will create up to 40 jobs in the Edgeworthstown area.

"The site is perfect for the redevelopment with close access to the N4 and next door to a very busy business park along with a number of housing estates in close proximity.

"This project being carried out by the local Kane family who have run the successful business for generations in the town will have the ability to transform the lower part of the town and aims to bring a significant boost to the local economy."

For more on this developing story, see next week's Longford Leader.