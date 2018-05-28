Longford man fined for breaching public order

A man who appeared at last week’s sitting of Longford District Court charged under the Public Order Act was convicted and fined €100 following a hearing into the matter.

Robert Makula, 1B Little Water Street, Longford appeared before Judge Seamus Hughes charged with being intoxicated in a public place and engaging in threatening, abusive and insulting words or behaviour at Main Street, Longford on August 18, 2017.

Outlining the evidence to the court, Garda Fitzpatrick said that on the date in question he observed the defendant “staggering” on the footpath in Longford.

“He was highly intoxicated and was assisted back to his home,” the Garda added.

“A fixed penalty notice was issued but the fine was never paid.”

The defendant told the court that he didn’t remember the incident because he was drunk.

The Judge subsequently convicted the defendant and fined him €100.